Breaking: Health minister says coronavirus patient will be discharged soon

- Nigeria's minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has given updates on the status of the coronavirus patient in Lagos

- Dr Ehanire said the Italian patient will soon be discharged

- Recall that the two men declared wanted for having contact with the index coronavirus case had been found

Nigeria's minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, reportedly says that the Italian man who tested positive to coronavirus in Lagos will be discharged soon.

Channels TV reports that the minister gave the update during a conference on Thursday, March 12, in Abuja during a conference with the diplomatic community.

Legit.ng gathers that the conference was organised to examine measures being taken by the federal government to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria.

The health minister stressed that there are only two confirmed cases in Nigeria as of now; that is, the index case and the second who was a primary contact of the index case.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state government said the two men declared wanted for having contact with Nigeria’s index coronavirus case had been found.

The state's commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi, said the two men were identified within 24 hours after their names were made public.

The commissioner made the disclosure on Wednesday, March 11.

The two men, identified as Salami Abiodun Sadeeq and Enwelunta Obumnore Godfrey, boarded the same flight with the Italian who tested positive to coronavirus in Lagos.

In another report, President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that Nigeria’s oil revenue was being affected by the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Nigerian president made the disclosure when members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly Healthcare Professionals Associations (AHPA) visited him at the presidential villa, on Tuesday, March 10.

A statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, stated that Buhari during the visit pleaded with the health workers to be patient with his administration to address their demands regarding the adjustment of consolidated health salary structure (CONHESS) among other demands.

Also, amid fear of global recession following the fall in the price of petroleum, Mele Kyari, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)'s general managing director, has warned against beckoning tough times.

Kyari gave the warning on Tuesday, March 10, during the ongoing consultative roundtable themed ‘Going for Growth’ organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Abuja.

