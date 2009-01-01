Home | News | General | Angry Klopp 'attacks' Liverpool supporters, call them 'idiots' for trying to carry out 1 disturbing act (video)

- Jurgen Klopp is not impressed with some Liverpool supporters

- The supporters had stretched their hands for a high-five with the manager who shunned them before their game against Atletico Madrid

- Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid

Jurgen Klopp did not take it lightly when a number of Liverpool supporters extended their hands to have a shake prior to the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Sport Bible reports that as the manager made way unto the pitch for his team’s pre-match warm-ups, a number of supporters who moved close to the tunnel looked forward to high-five the manager.

In the wake of the continued spread of the coronavirus, Klopp told them "Put your hands away you f*cking idiots!". The fans did exactly that, with the exchange caught on camera.

Moments before kick-off, both Klopp and Atletico manager Diego Simeone had greeted using elbows, but that was after Simeone had extended his hand for a shake before he remembered.

Also, during the press conference prior to the game, the Liverpool boss had charged at a journalist based in Madrid when he asked if the manager was afraid of catching coronavirus.

"Are you from Madrid? You live in Madrid - are you not concerned?" Furious Klopp hit back.

When the journalist responded by stating he 'wasn't playing football', Klopp said: "That's not that special. Playing football is just a game.

"We are not the society, we are only are part of society and we should all be worried in the same time.

"That's exactly what I don't like - you sit and ask me this question, but you flew from Madrid to here. So stay there - they've closed schools and you're obviously concerned.

"But you think football is worth it to travel or whatever. So that's our common problem - we play football, but we cannot stop it (the spread of the virus) with football. We do what we have to do."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp might have seen his side lose twice against Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, but the gaffer was far from impressed by his opponent’s style of play.

Liverpool lost at Anfield for the first time in 44 games after extra time goals from Marcos Llorente and Alvaro Morata ensured Liverpool would not be defending their Champions League crown.

Despite the victory, stats spoke a completely different story as Liverpool had a staggering 29 shots throughout the game compared to Atleti’s 10 which produced three goals.

Aside from the two headers, Liverpool found it hard to break down the defence, something Klopp was keen to point out as well.

