- PSG vs Borussia Dortmund's Champions League clash ended in a win for the French League side

- Neymar and Bernat scored the goals that helped the hosts progress to the next level of the championship

- The Parisians after the match troll Erling Haaland's goal celebration after claiming Paris was his city

Paris Saint Germain became too much for Borussia Dortmund to handle in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 encounter at the Parc Des Princes earlier this week.

A goal each from Neymar and Juan Bernat ensured the Parisians reach their first quarterfinal since the 2015-16 season.

The victory meant so much for the Ligue 1 giants that they celebrated their progress in the elite European championship.

PSG stars led by Kylian Mbappe, however, trolled Erling Haaland who could not find the back of the net in France having scored twice to give his side a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.

Neymar and his teammates did the 19-year-old's special goal celebration on different occasions after a well-deserved win.

According to Sport Bible, the Brazilian forward started the celebration and he successfully lured his colleagues into doing the same.

The jubilation continued in their dressing room but the publication reports that the Parisians did the celebration in response to Haaland's claims that Paris is his city.

Neymar said while posting the video on Instagram: "Paris our city, not yours."

Thomas Tuchel's men are now back at the quarterfinal stage for the first time in about four seasons and they will be hoping they can win the title this time.

They progressed 3-2 on aggregate having suffered a 2-1 defeat at the Signal Iduna Park last month.

