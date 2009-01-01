Home | News | General | Dethroned Kano emir Sanusi receives family in Awe

- One of the wives of the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi, has visited him in Awe where he was banished to

- The wive and three of the deposed monarch's three children were reportedly conveyed to the small in town in vehicles with Kaduna state government number plates

- Recall that Governor Ganduje deposed Sanusi as the 14th emir of Kano and banished him to Nasarawa state

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, received one of his wives in Awe town in Nasarawa state where he was banished to on Wednesday, March 11.

Daily Trust reports that the wife of the dethroned emir arrived Awe at about 11.15 am along with three of the deposed emir’s children.

Legit.ng gathers that family were conveyed to Awe in vehicles with Kaduna state government number plates.

Deposed Kano emir Sanusi with President Muhammadu Buhari. Credit: Presidency

Source: Twitter

The Emir of Awe, Alhaji Umar Isa Abubakar, the chairman of Awe local government area and dignitaries in the town were also said to have met with Sanusi.

Why Sanusi won’t challenge his dethronement in court - Nasarawa monarch

The people of the small town were reportedly happy with Sanusi's presence but unhappy with his dethronement.

A resident who spoke to Daily Trust said he had shelved his travel plan because he wants to observe the Friday congregational prayer with Sanusi.

"Many people are waiting for that historic moment,” he said.

Meanwhile, photographs have emerged of the new home that the ousted Emir of Kano who would now spend part of his life in Nasarawa after his dethronement and banishment.

Sanusi was dethroned by the government of Kano recently. Led by security agents, Sanusi was flown to Nasarawa.

Daily Trust first published the photographs of the current apartment of the dethroned emir in Nasarawa.

It was learnt that the dethroned emir would now stay in the house, a two-bedroom, as opposed to the beautiful palace adorned with very beautiful furniture and other decorations.

BREAKING: DSS escorts Sanusi's wife, children to Awe in Nasarawa

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the attorney-general of Kano, Ibrahim Muktar, said that the state government did not at any time banish Sanusi.

Muktar said that the dethroned Emir was only taken out of Kano based on intelligence reports, but that exile was never part of the decision made against the former traditional ruler.

He said: “So, the decision of the government when the emir was removed on Monday was that he was removed from office and a new one appointed. The issue of banishment was not part of the decision of the Kano state government."

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Nigeria Latest News: Emir Sanusi Says Mosques Should be Converted into Schools | Legit TV

Sanusi's legal team reveals how dethroned Emir was forced into exile in Nasarawa

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...