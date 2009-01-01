Home | News | General | Panic as famous basketball star tests positive for coronavirus days after making fun of disease (see details)

- Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus just hours after he was filmed appearing to mock the pandemic

- The basketball star was a doubt for his side's Utah Jazz match against Oklahoma City Thunder after being rated 'questionable'

- NBA has since suspended the league indefinitely in an apparent move aimed at taming the spread of the virus

NBA star Rudy Gobert is the latest high ranking sportsperson to test positive for the deadly coronavirus.

Gobert, who turns out for Utah Jazz was confirmed to be ailing from the disease after being unwell for the last two days.

The 27-year-old was a doubt for his side's match-up with the Oklahoma City Thunder as he was rated "questionable."

Results confirming he has coronavirus comes less than 48 hours after Gobert appeared to make fun of the global pandemic by touching all of the microphones at a press conference on Monday, March 9.

It is believed Gobert pulled the stunt perhaps in wanting to show his fearlessness of the virus.

Footages of the incident which have since surfaced online show the basketball star later get up from his seat to leave the room.

He goes on to rush back to wipe his hands on the audio equipment before jogging out laughing.

And in response to Gobert's positive test, NBA has announced indefinite suspension of the League starting Thursday, March 12.

"The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” NBA said in a statement.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Serie A leaders Juventus have announced that centre back Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus.

Amid an outbreak of the disease in Italy, Juventus issued a statement assuring the club were taking all the necessary isolation procedures as required by law.

This includes isolating every individual who has been in contact with Rugani over the past few days.

The 25-year old is however asymptomatic – meaning he is not exhibiting any symptoms of the disease despite testing positive.

Rugani has only made seven appearances for Juventus this season as manager Maurizio Sarri seems to prefer new signing Matthijs de Ligt to him.

He was however an unused substitute in Juventus game against Inter Millan last weekend which was played behind closed doors.

Inter Millan were set to face Getafe in a Europa League clash on Thursday, March 12, but the game has now been suspended following the new development on Rugani.

