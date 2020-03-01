Home | News | General | IWD: Simba Group empowers, trains women keke riders

From left: Senior Simba Staff, Sohan Sharma; another senior Simba Staff, Karthik Govindarajan; popular Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha; Director, Five Cowries Foundation, Polly Alakija; Proprietor, Fobims Ventures Limited, Olubunmi Kuforiji; Managing Director, Cedar Microfinance Bank Limited, Olayiwola Gloria and senior Simba Staff, Mahendra Pratap during the International Women’s Day celebrations at Simba TVS.

By Naomi Uzor

In celebrating the International Women’s Day, Simba Group has empowered and trained graduates of their Queen Riders Program, which is the company’s flagship CSR initiative.

Speaking during the event, Spokesman of Simba Group, Mr. Karthik Govindarajan, explained that the Women’s Empowerment is a key focus of the Simba Group adding that, in particular, the Queen Rider’s Program, is a key platform for achieving their vision of enriching lives of Nigerians.

“The program was born from the Group’s desire to train women from underrepresented backgrounds, so that they have a chance to increase their total family income. The Simba Training School which also conducts advanced mechanic courses, has provided training to these riders, free of cost. Trainings like this are regularly conducted by Simba TVS across the country and several of these Queen Riders are not only driving kekes but also some have become fleet owners operating several tricycles.

After the women are trained and certified, they also have the option to be put in contact with various tricycle fleet owners and microfinance institutions so that they have a better chance of availing these micro-entrepreneurship opportunities” he stated.

He noted that the Training School conducts advanced courses in tricycle repair and maintenance along with the riding programs.

“The Simba Group, one of the country’s most respected business groups, has been in Nigeria for over 30 years. In that time, the group has contributed greatly to the Nigerian economy, and its portfolio of widely recognised brands, continue to dominate industries in which Simba operates. Our TVS tricycle line is the leading keke brand in the country” he disclosed.

Founder of Five Cowries Initiative, Polly Alakija, and Actress, Chioma Akpoth, who presided over the ceremony, noted that Simba and TVS have a long association with women’s empowerment, adding that, it will be recalled, that the Queen Riders’ program was established to teach women from under-represented backgrounds how to safely ride and repair tricycles, enabling them to partake in the industry and increase their families’ disposable incomes.

