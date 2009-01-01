Coronavirus: NBA halts all games after player tests positive

The NBA has announced that all matches will be suspended from Thursday until further notice, after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus.

The announcement was made just before the Jazz game against the Oklahoma Thunder was due to start on Wednesday.

The NBA said the player who tested positive was not at the game.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” a statement said.



The Jazz v Thunder game was postponed.

Unconfirmed reports say the player concerned was Frenchman Rudy Gobert.

The Jazz said a player tested negative for influenza and a respiratory infection, and then tested positive for Covid-19, the current strain of coronavirus.

Orlando Magic player Evan Fournier later tweeted about his compatriot, writing: “Was just on the phone with Rudy. He is doing good man. Let’s not panic, everyone.”

