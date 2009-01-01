Home | News | General | Cristiano Ronaldo in quarantine as teammate tests positive
Cristiano Ronaldo in quarantine as teammate tests positive



Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly in quarantine in his Madeira, Portugal home after his Juventus team-mate Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus.

Italian defender Daniele Rugani tested positive to the virus making him the second professional footballer to get infected in Germany after Hannover 96 defender Timo Hubers was diagnosed.

Rugani wrote on Twitter: ‘You will have read the news and that’s why I want to reassure all those who are worrying about me, I’m fine.

‘I urge everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinctions! Let’s do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us.’

Another teammate, Miralem Pjanic posted a celebratory picture after the game showing Ronaldo and Rugani celebrating together with other teammates in their dressing room.

