Senate votes in favour of bill raising academic qualification for president
Senate votes in favour of bill raising academic qualification for president



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 29 minutes ago
The senate has voted in favour of a bill seeking to raise the academic qualification for anyone who wishes to become president or governor in Nigeria.

The constitution amendment bill sponsored by Gyang Istifanus, senator representing Plateau north, scaled second reading at Thursday’s plenary session.


The bill is seeking to amend the constitution to make the minimum academic qualification for president a higher national diploma (HND) or its equivalent and that of governor and members of the national assembly a national diploma or its equivalent.

The constitution currently stipulates that an individual is qualified for the above positions if they are educated “up to at least school certificate level or its equivalent”.

More to follow…

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

