Ighalo's 75-year-old mother vows to stop him from playing for Super Eagles again (here's why)

- Odion Ighalo will not don the Super Eagles jersey again according to his mother

- His brother also claims they were threatened after Nigeria exit from the 2018 World Cup

- Ighalo announced his retirement from the national team in 2019

Odion Ighalo’s mother has said her son will never play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria again as his brother says the Manchester United striker is not considering a return.

According to brila.net, the 75-year-old Martina, Ighalo's mother who recently celebrated her birthday, stated that even if her son is contemplating a return to the national team, she will not accept.

Martina who celebrated her birthday on March 10 revealed that the family had a tough time after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, saying the entire family was threatened.

“He is yet to mention anything like coming back to the National team to me, even if he wants to, I cannot allow him,” Mrs Ighalo was quoted to have said.

“He received a lot of criticism in 2018, a lot of threats, they threaten the entire family.”

Ighalo has made an impressive start to life since arriving at Old Trafford scoring three goals in his first seven appearances and Nigerians are calling for a return.

In a telephone conversation with Complete Sports, the footballer’s brother, Moses Ighalo thanked Nigerians for the immense show of love for the family since the player joined United.

He however added that the player is yet to hint the family whether he is considering a return to the national team, adding that all his brother wants now is to focus on his career at Old Trafford.

“Well, I have to thank Nigerians for the support Odion has received since joining United which was his boyhood dream club. The goodwill has been massive and the entire family appreciate it.

“For now, Ighalo has not hinted me or the rest of the family as regards coming out of international retirement. All his focus, for now is doing well at United and we are all praying for him to succeed.

“It is good the little he has done at United has not gone unnoticed but I know he would consult with the family if he wants to change his mind about playing for Nigeria,” sums up Ighalo’s brother.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian ex-international Nwankwo Kanu has urged Nigeria to recall the 30-year-old into the Super Eagles following his new found form since joining Manchester United in January.

Ighalo announced his retirement from the national team days after finishing as the highest goal scorer at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with five goals.

The 30-year-old made a transfer deadline shocking move on January 31 and has been impressive for the Old Trafford outfit scoring three goals in his seven appearances so far and Kanu believes he should be recalled into the national team.

