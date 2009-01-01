Home | News | General | Breaking: Another Serie A top star tests positive for deadly coronavirus

- Manolo Gabbiadini has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus

- The 28-year-old Sampdoria is already in isolation as part of the procedures to curb the spread of the virus

- Gabbiadini became the second player in the Italian League to contract the virus

Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini becomes the second Serie A player after Danielle Rugani to test positive for the deadly coronavirus.

The 28-year-old former Southampton, Napoli, and Bologna forward has been isolated and reports from his club say he is doing well at the moment.

According to Football Italia, the club has also activated the isolation procedures and will place others who have come in contact with the player in quarantine.

“UC Sampdoria announce that player Manolo Gabbiadini has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19,” read a statement.

“He has a slight fever, but is doing well. The club is activating all the procedures of isolation laid out in the rules.”

Spain's minister tests positive for coronavirus, quarantined

Gabbiadini has scored a total of seven goals across competitions - six in the Serie A and one in the Coppa Italia so far this campaign. He has also assisted two other goals.

Meanwhile, the development could force Sampdoria to go into full lockdown to curb the spread of the virus beyond normal.

The Italian League has been suspended until early next month owing to the virus having played a number of their games in the past days behind closed doors.

Spanish League has also gone into a sudden break after Real Madrid announced they are going into full lockdown.

One of their basketball players tested positive to coronavirus and they are taking precautionary measures to protect the rest of the players from contracting the illness.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Champions League fixture between Manchester City and Real Madrid is doubtful due to the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Africa records first coronavirus death as 60-year-old tourist dies in Egypt

Los Blancos are scheduled for a trip to the Etihad Stadium for the remainder of their round if 16 encounter on March 17 having lost 2-1 in the first meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu. Zinedine.

Zinade's men were billed to face Eibar in the Spanish League on Friday but the topflight has now been suspended for the same reason.

The Friday night fixture was originally scheduled to be played behind closed doors but the situation got escalated after one of Real's basketball players tested positive for COVID 19.

