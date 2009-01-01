Home | News | General | Anthony Joshua sends big message to Tyson Fury that will make the Brit angry

- Anthony Joshua has told Fury to be be careful of what he wishes for

- The Nigerian-British stated that he is ready to face Tyson Fury later this year

- But that will be after Tyson Fury's trilogy with Deontay Wilder

Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua has warned fellow world boxing champion Tyson Fury to be careful of what he wishes for claiming that the younger ones are coming up.

Boxing fans in many parts of the world are expecting Anthony Joshua to face Tyson Fury this year in a fight that will be one of the best in history if it should hold.

The option for Tyson Fury to face Anthony Joshua came when the Brit defeated American boxer Deontay Wilder recently in Las Vegas.

Deontay Wilder never believed that he would be beaten by Tyson Fury considering the level of his preparation for the fight, but he was mercilessly punched by the British boxer.

Wilder's coach had to throw in the towel in the seventh round after which Tyson Fury was declared as the winner.

And since that win, Tyson Fury has been tipped to face Anthony Joshua who on the other hand defeated Andy Ruiz to claim back his belts.

But Tyson Fury made it clear recently that he is not scared of Anthony Joshua claiming that he is far superior than the Nigerian boxer.

Fury claimed that Joshua should not be called a champion because he is holding the belts which have been won by him and therefore called him out for a fight.

Joshua is expected to face Pulev in his next fight coming up in June, while Tyson Fury will tackle Deontay Wilder again in a big trilogy.

Wilder activated the rematch clause after losing his recent fight against Tyson Fury.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how British boxing champion Tyson Fury is now on the verge of hanging his gloves after his wife Paris sensationally appealed for him to quit after facing Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury and his team are still celebrating their recent success over Deontay Wilder in what was a big fight in Las Vegas.

Paris who is the mother of Tyson Fury's five children has now stated emphatically that she wants her husband to fight Anthony Joshua and then retire.

Paris wants Tyson Fury to concentrate more on his family and try to remain unbeaten in his boxing career.

