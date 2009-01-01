Home | News | General | Man United star Ighalo shares adorable family picture of his wife, daughter and 2 sons (photo)

- Odion Ighalo shares a stunning picture of his family on social media

- The 30-year-old has been impressive for Manchester United since he joined them in January

- Ighalo has scored three goals across competitions this campaign

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo seems to be enjoying life at Old Trafford barely two months after joining them.

The Nigerian football star who joined the Red Devils on a short term loan deal from the Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua has scored three goals in all competitions so far.

His performances have also made all the fans to warm up to him while the club's fan base is increasing in the west African country.

The 30-year-old might be leading his side's attack when they travel to the Linzer Stadium to battle LASK in their Europa League round of 16 first-leg clash on Thursday, March 12.

Meanwhile, Ighalo is not only doing well on the pitch for his club, the striker is also enjoying his 11-year marriage which has produced three kids - two boys and a girl.

And the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations' highest goals scorer took to social media to share a stunning picture of his family.

While posing for a picture, all of them wore nice and beautiful smiles in front of a decorated background in what appears to be their living room.

There are indications that the Nigerian striker could be handed a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Odion Ighalo’s mother has said her son will never play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria again as his brother says the Manchester United striker is not considering a return.

According to brila.net, the 75-year-old Martina, Ighalo's mother who recently celebrated her birthday, stated that even if her son is contemplating a return to the national team, she will not accept.

Martina who celebrated her birthday on March 10 revealed that the family had a tough time after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, saying the entire family was threatened.

“He is yet to mention anything like coming back to the National team to me, even if he wants to, I cannot allow him,” Mrs Ighalo was quoted to have said.

