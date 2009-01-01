Home | News | General | Panic grips NBA as another popular basketball player tests positive for coronavirus (see details)

- Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for coronavirus

- Mitchell joins the index NBA case and Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert who earlier tested positive

- The NBA has suspended its season to contain the spread of the virus

Donovan Mitchell has reportedly tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus as the disease continues to spread globally.

According to a report cited on Yahoo and Bleacher, the all-star guard tested positive and now joins the index NBA case and Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert who earlier tested positive to the infection.

Results confirming he has coronavirus comes less than 48 hours after Gobert appeared to make fun of the global pandemic by touching all of the microphones at a press conference on Monday, March 9.

Gobert, who turns out for Utah Jazz was confirmed to be ailing from the disease after being unwell for the last two days.

The 27-year-old was a doubt for his side's match-up with the Oklahoma City Thunder as he was rated "questionable."

Spain's minister tests positive for coronavirus, quarantined

Part-time reporter with the CNN and New York Times Ezra Cheung stated that Gobert who was confirmed carrying the virus on Wednesday, March 11, had ‘deliberately touched’ the microphone during a press conference where he mocked the infection.

“NBA is suspending its season “until further notice” after Rudy Gobert of Jazz reportedly contracted the #coronavirus. What has make it worse is that he deliberately touched all the mics a few days ago during a press briefing to tell the public that the disease was not a big deal,” he tweeted.

The NBA has immediately suspended its season indefinitely.

Also, Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini becomes the second Serie A player after Danielle Rugani to test positive for the deadly coronavirus.

The 28-year-old former Southampton, Napoli, and Bologna forward has been isolated and reports from his club say he is doing well at the moment.

According to Football Italia, the club has also activated the isolation procedures and will place others who have come in contact with the player in quarantine.

Coronavirus is affecting Nigeria’s oil revenue - President Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has refused to travel back to Italy from Portugal where he has gone to check his mother who is currently recuperating from stroke.

His refusal to travel back to Italy with his family comes after Juventus' teammate Daniele Rugani was confirmed to have contracted the deadly disease coronavirus and has been quarantined.

Daniele Rugani is now the first Serie A player to have contracted the disease and he shared the same dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo during their win over Inter Milan.

There are now a total 129,775 coronavirus cases around the world with 4,751 death according to statistics from worldometers.info.

