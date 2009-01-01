Home | News | General | How I got my big job at Microsoft - Woman who taught herself coding reveals

An African woman, Ivy Barley, has achieved a great thing on the international scene as she joined Microsoft as a program manager.

In a post she made on Twitter, Ivy said she is very proud to be part of a company that is leading technological advancement all over the globe.

What makes Ivy’s achievement different was that she self-taught herself coding and has thrived doing so in an industry that has been male-dominated for long.

“I believe that I have the potential to make a significant impact in Africa, and this is enough motivation for my work at Developers in Vogue. Aside from being a selfie freak, I enjoy hanging out with my best friend (my phone),” she said.

She is also the co-founder of Developers in Vogue, an organization that empowers women with technology across Africa.

Ivy has an MPhil in mathematical statistics and got her first degree in actual science. With the new development, she became the second Ghanaian to join the tech company.

She once enjoined every girl on the continent to keep working hard at improving their coding skill in order to remain relevant in the industry.

