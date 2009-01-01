Home | News | General | Spain's minister tests positive for coronavirus, quarantined

- A minister in Spain has tested positive for coronavirus

- She was quarantined with her partner

- This was disclosed by the government of Spain

In another twist to the raging disease, Spain's equality minister, Irene Montero, has tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined.

This was disclosed by the government of Spain, The Local news outlet reports.

According to the news outlet, she was quarantined with her partner, deputy prime minister and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias.

The minister is in good condition, the government said.

Spain's equality minister has tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined with her partner. Pablo Iglesias. The Local

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that in his sincere sympathy, President Muhammadu Buhari sent a message of hope and goodwill the governments of Iran, Italy and South Korea following the devastating outbreak and spread of coronavirus in their countries.

In statement message released by Garba Shehu, a presidential media aide, President Buhari said that Nigeria will not relent in its efforts to support the international community as the world battles the emergence of the epidemic.

Coronavirus is affecting Nigeria’s oil revenue - President Buhari

The president said: “There is no cause for panic. Italy, South Korea and Iran remain Nigeria’s allies in good and bad times.

“With the support of the World Health Organisation and other global agencies all working together to contain the virus, it will only be a matter of time before the world sees an end to this disease.”

He also urged Nigerians to show love and support to all citizens of the affected nations in the country.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that following the detection of the first Coronavirus disease in Nigeria, there was a mild drama at the Lagos isolation centre, as a 44-year-old Italian man infected with the virus attempted to run away from the centre.

It was gathered that the Italian was quarantined at the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, Lagos. SaharaReporters reports that the man was disappointed at the ill-equipped facility and poor treatment he is being given.

Africa records first coronavirus death as 60-year-old tourist dies in Egypt

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Legit.ng gathered that the Italian also complained of not being fed well and not receiving proper medical attention, all of which culminated in his decision to abscond from the centre.

"Where they kept him is a very uncomfortable place. They put him in just a room with no power supply, the room is not air-conditioned, mosquitoes are biting him and they are not feeding him," the sources were quoted to have said.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Coronavirus: Nigerians take advantage of every situation | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...