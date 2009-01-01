Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Yellow card now required for all travel - FG

- The federal ministry of health is taking precautionary measures as COVID-19 spreads rapidly globally

- A valid yellow card is now required by all passengers leaving and entering Nigeria

- The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has issued the directive to airlines affected by the new policy

The federal government has given a directive to airlines operating international and regional flights in the country to commence the implementation of the use of yellow card as a requirement for travel.

A letter from the office of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) boss to this effect has been distributed to the affected airlines.

Legit.ng gathered that the letter was signed by the general manager, aeromedical standards, Dr Wilfred Haggai.

The NCAA is said to be acting on a directive by the federal ministry of health.

The new policy is seen as a precautionary measure for Nigeria to track and contain possible cases of coronavirus as the viral disease spreads rapidly globally

Already, the World Health Organisation has declared that the disease is now a pandemic.

The move was coming on the heels of the review of the operationalisation of Nigeria point of entry policy on the prevention and control of cross border transmission of yellow fever.

“The entry screening of passengers due to COVID-19 outbreak will be prioritized by the port health services until the outbreak has been effectively contained.

“To this end, passengers coming into the country without documented proof of vaccination against Yellow fever and valid Yellow card may not be allowed in.

“And for passengers departing Nigeria, a valid yellow card will be required for boarding,” the letter stated.

The NCAA advised the airlines to communicate the new policy to their passengers, adding that it comes on stream immediately.

In a related development, hundreds of international flights have been cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus as many international airlines have seen bookings slump because of concerns over the viral disease.

Two of the United Kingdom’s biggest airlines have announced hundreds more flight cancellations due to the disease. While Ryanair is cutting its timetable by a quarter, British Airways has called off more than 400 journeys.

Meanwhile, as Nigerians make efforts to stay hygienic over the coronavirus outbreak, a Nigerian military hospital in the nation's capital, Abuja is giving out free hand-sanitizers to residents.

The National Defence College clinic in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has been handing out the sanitizers to people for free.

This is as many stores in the city hiked the prices of hand sanitizers and face masks in the last few days.

