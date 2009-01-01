Home | News | General | Flash back: Photo shows top Yoruba monarch, Awujale of Ijebu being prepared for coronation at 25 years old

- Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland will be 60 years on the throne by April 2020

- The monarch was selected in 1960, while he was just 25, to be the king of Ijebu while he was still studying in the United Kingdom

Awujale also tasted what it means to be dethroned from the position of a traditional ruler

The Awujale of Ijebu, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, is one of the most respected traditional rulers in the southwestern part of Nigeria and the country.

He is renowned as one of the very few monarchs who stood his ground against the military government in the country and whose stand on issues of national importance has never been in doubt.

As the traditional ruler prepares to mark his 60th anniversary on the throne, a photograph of him being prepared for coronation has surfaced.

The young Awujale being led to seclusion ahead of the coronation in 1960 Credit: Olanrewaju Onigegewura

In the photograph, the traditional ruler who was just 25, was said to have been recalled from the United Kingdom where he was schooling. This was in 2020.

Wearing a black ‘agbada’, a traditional Yoruba style of cloth, the handsome young man was seen being led by some chiefs to ‘Ipebi’ believed to be a secluded place in preparation for the rites of coronation.

The traditional seclusion lasted for three months and this began in January 1960 after he was presented to the world for the first time as the king-elect by the head of the Ijebu Ode regency council, the Ogbeni-Oja, Chief Timothy Adeola Odutola.

He was said to have been unanimously elected by the kingmakers among the five nominated for the position.

Born on May 10, 1934, to Prince Rufai Adeto and Alhaja Ajibabi Adetona (née Onashile), Oba Adetona represents the Anikilaya ruling family and is today credited as one of the longest-reigning kings in the country.

He was finally coroneted on April 2, 1960.

However, like Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was recently sacked in Kano, Oba Adetona also faced dethronement by the government of the late Bisi Onabanjo of Ogun state.

This followed an alleged rift between him and the governor.

He later went to court. On May 4, 1984, he was reinstated under the government of Oladipo Diya, who was the military governor of the state.

