Home | News | General | Covid-19: Nigerian government to ban importation of hand sanitizers

- The Nigerian government announced its plans to ban the importation of hand sanitizers

- The CBN governor explained that importers of the products will be denied access to foreign exchange

- According to Godwin Emefiele, this is in order to bolster local production of thed disinfecting liquid

A report by Bloomberg indicates that the importation of hand sanitizers into Nigeria will be banned by the government as plans are being made to bolster local production.

This development is coming as Nigerians have been groaning over the increased price of the disinfecting liquid. The cost of sanitizers tripled after reports of the first confirmed case of the virus in the country.

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday, March 11, said he plans to cut off access importers of hand sanitizer have to foreign exchange.

CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele

Source: Depositphotos

The CBN governor's statement was welcomed with applause. For a long time, Africa's most populous country has been trying to get control over its food supply by restricting access to foreign exchange and banning imports of dozens of products.

Coronavirus: Outbreak may delay Lagos-Ibadan rail completion - Amaechi

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government on Friday, March 6, revealed its latest move to curb the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria. Obi Adigwe, the director-general of the National Institute for Pharmaceuticals Research and Development (NIPRD) at a press briefing in Abuja launched locally-made hand sanitizers to maintain hygiene among Nigerians.

Adigwe said that the move with is aimed at tackling the shortage of such products, a situation which, according to him, is prevalent in the global space.

In other news, BBNaija star, and business entrepreneur, Ifu Ennada has reacted to the price increment of disposable face masks by pharmacists in Lagos state.

According to the BBNaija star, the face masks which used to go for N10,00 a pack is now selling for N15,000. Sharing a video of a pharmacist confirming the price to be N15,000, she stated that Nigerians are their own problems.

University workers threaten to go on strike over new minimum wage

Similarly, as Nigerians make efforts to stay hygienic over the coronavirus outbreak, a Nigerian military hospital in the nation's capital, Abuja gave out free hand-sanitizers to residents.

The National Defence College clinic in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja was handing out the sanitizers to people for free. This is as many stores in the city hiked the prices of hand sanitizers and face masks in the last few days.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Coronavirus: Nigerians take advantage of every situation | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...