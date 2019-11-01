Home | News | General | Kidnapping: Medical Association embark on indefinite strike in Cross River

….Calls on Buhari, Ayade, IGP to declare state emergency in C’River

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Nigerian Medical Association in Cross River on Thursday embarked on an indefinite strike over the kidnap of the wife of their colleague, Mrs Christian Ekanem, a staff of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH.

In a communique jointly signed on Thursday in Calabar, by the Chairman of NMA in Cross River, Dr Agam Ayuk, and the Secretary, Dr Ezoke Epoke, NMA said the victim was kidnapped on March 10, 2020, by gunmen.

The Association revealed that from 2017 till date, no fewer than 15 medical doctors and their dependents have been kidnapped within the state.

Ayuk further explained that the decision to embark on strike followed the position taken by the Association after an Emergency General Meeting held on Jan. 8, 2018.

According to him, the position held that “the NMA in Cross River will henceforth withdraw all medical services without any notice anytime a Doctor or Dependants are taken captive in future”.

He decried that the perpetrators have struck again, thereby adding untold hardship and emotional distress to the family and the Association.

His words :”The unfortunate incident of the kidnap of the wife of a member of NMA is worrisome. She was kidnapped at her home in Satellite Town in Calabar on March 10, 2020.

“The NMA in Cross River is not unmindful of the impact of the withdrawal of medical services on the good people of Cross River.

“However, we cannot continue to save lives while we are under constant threat by armed bandits and kidnappers.

“NMA in Cross River has proceeded on a total and indefinite withdrawal of medical services in both the private, public and institutional hospitals in the state.

“This include University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Federal Neuro-Psychiatry Hospital, General Hospital, Medical Centres, Mission Hospitals and Private Clinics with immediate effects”, he said.

He added that the indefinite action will continue until the wife of their colleague, Prof. Emmanuel Ekanem, is released.

He called on the state government and security agencies to expedite action and ensure the unconditional release of all victims currently in the captivity of kidnappers

“The Association hereby call on Gov. Ben Ayade as the Chief Security Officer of the state to ensure the security of lives and properties in the state.

“The Association is also calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police to declare a state of emergency on security in Cross River by mobilising human and material resources to curtail the increasing spate of insecurity within the state”, he said.

