2020 Tech expo ‘ll expose hidden talents, boost economy – Onu

Ogbonnaya Onu

By Emmanuel Elebeke & Fortune Eromosele

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said that the forthcoming Science and Technology EXPO will bring together Innovations, Inventors and Investors with a bid to commercialize research findings.

Dr. Onu said the EXPO will further provide opportunities for all Nigerians to showcase their ingenuity and prove the readiness of the nation’s youths to contribute to its greatness.

The Minister disclosed this while inspecting the venue for the 2020 Science, Technology and Innovation EXPO at the Eagles Square on Thursday in Abuja.

He emphasized the need for Nigerians to add value to the abundant raw materials available in the country, adding that diverse products could be gotten from a single raw material thereby attracting foreign earnings for the country.

Dr. Onu said the nation should produce what it needs and export the surplus for increased foreign earnings, and emphasized the need for commercialization of research findings to products and services needed by Nigerians.

He urged on Nigerians to attend the forthcoming EXPO, and take advantage of new innovations and inventions to be displayed at the venue.

Earlier, the Director in charge of Science and Technology Promotion, Mr. Ekanem Udoh, said everything has been put in place to ensure the smooth take-off of EXPO 2020.

He also commended the Minister for his support towards the success of the EXPO.

