Court strikes out contempt proceedings against Secondus, Sen Ben Obi

By Onozure Dania – Lagos

A Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere on Thursday, dismissed contempt proceedings filed against the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus and Senator Ben Obi.

Justice Taofikat Oyekan-Abdullahi had on December 5, 2019 ordered the PDP Chairman Secondus, and a member of NWC of the party, Senator Ben Obi to show cause why an order for committal should not be made against them.

The judge ordered that Secondus and Sen Obi should come and explain before the court why they should not be committed to prison for disobeying its order.

The order was due to alleged disobedience to the court’s order of November 12, 2019 which restrained the contemnors (Secondus and the party’s NWC) from conducting a special election for the vacant offices.

On the last adjourned date on February 10, the contemptuous appeared before the court to stop the committal proceedings.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

