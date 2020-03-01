Home | News | General | Kwankwaso issued Sanusi four queries while as governor – Ganduje’s aide reveals

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, the media aide to Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said deposed Emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was issued queries by former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso while in office.

Ganduje’s aide said this while responding to a statement by Kwankwaso on the circumstances surrounding Sanusi’s dethronement.

Kwankwaso, who appointed Sanusi as the 14th Emir of Kano in 2014 on Wednesday alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the removal of Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano.

Reacting, Yakassai revealed how Kwankwaso as governor of Kano sent four queries to Sanusi over insubordination.

On his Twitter page, he wrote: “Few people know this, but from June 2014 when Sanusi became Emir of Kano to May 2015 when Kwankwaso left government, he had issued about four queries to Sanusi for insubordination.

“The last one was on the issue of Almajiri which Kwankwaso banned but Sanusi was packing them in his palace.”

Meanwhile, Sanusi since his dethronement has received two appointments from the Kaduna state government.

The ex-CBN governor was appointed as the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University (KASU) and Vice Chairman of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency, KADIPA.

