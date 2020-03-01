Bill to create State police passes second reading in Senate
A bill for an act to establish State Police in Nigeria, to ensure effective community policing has passed its second reading in the Senate.
The bill was sponsored by Senator Bashiru Surajudeen Ajibola representing Osun Central Senatorial district
The sponsor is seeking to alter the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended to reflect a provision for creation of State Police.
“A bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the establishment of State Police and to ensure effective community policing in Nigeria and for other related matters.” Surajudeen Ajibola read
However, the bill went through the second reading despite the fact that the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Security was yet to submit its report.
The State Police bill was eventually referred to the Constitution Review Committee headed by Deputy President of the Senate for further public hearing before reverting to the red Chambers for third reading.
