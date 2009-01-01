Home | News | General | BREAKING: Sanusi sues IG, DSS DG, seeks release from ‘detention’
Bill to create State police passes second reading in Senate
My late father’s wishes have come to pass -Emir of Kano

BREAKING: Sanusi sues IG, DSS DG, seeks release from ‘detention’



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 hours 36 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


Dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has dragged the Inspector General of Police, IGP, and the Director-General, Department of State Service, DSS, to court over his continued confinement in Nasarawa State.

Sanusi’s legal team filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday, seeking his release from banishment.

The former Emir’s legal team is led by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and the suit number is FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020.

Sanusi was sacked from the throne on Monday, with a new emir, Aminu Ado Bayero already installed.


He was immediately placed under house arrest by armed policemen and DSS officials, who later whisked him away to Awe in Nasarawa State where he had been confined in a bungalow.

The Kano State Government had denied banishing the deposed emir.

Ibrahim Muktar, Kano State Attorney General, who spoke on Channels Television on Wednesday, said there was nowhere the Secretary to the State Government ever mentioned that the dethroned emir had been banished.

“You see, If you listen to the Secretary to the State Government when he was addressing the press on the issue of the removal of the emir from office, there was nowhere he said the emir was even banished from Kano State.

“So, the decision of the government was (that) the emir … as of Monday was removed from office and a new emir was appointed. The issue of banishment was not part of the decision of the Kano State Government,” he said.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 176