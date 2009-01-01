My late father’s wishes have come to pass -Emir of Kano





Aminu Ado Bayero, emir of Kano, says his late father’s wishes have materialised with his new appointment.





The emir said this on Wednesday at the government house shortly after he and his brother, emir of Bichi, received their letters of appointment from Abdullahi Ganduje, the state governor.





Bayero emerged emir of Kano following the dethronement of Muhammad Sanusi II, while his brother, Nasiru Bayero, replaced him as emir of Bichi.





Their father, Ado Bayero, served as emir for 53 years until he passed away in 2014.

The emir said his father had taught them to be patient, loyal and listen to constituted authorities.





“We thank Allah and the legacy of our forefathers. We also pray for their souls to rest in peace. We pray to Allah to unite us,” he said.





“He assured us that patience leads to success. Now, we have seen the lessons taught to us in reality. I urge people to believe in Allah and be of brothers’ keepers in a bid to bring development to the emirate, Kano and Nigeria as a whole.





“He also told us to be just and fair to people so that God will be just and fair to us in the hereafter.





“On this historic day, I will say these wishes of our late father have come to materialise.”





