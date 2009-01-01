Kano Emirate: Emir Sanusi was treated like a rat – Fulani Chief





The Chief of Fulani in Nasarawa (Sarkin Fulan in Nasarawa) Senator Walid Jibrin has said that Emir Sanusi Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi II of Kano was treated like a common rat by the government of the State following his dethronement and banishment.





According to Jibrin, who is also a Second Republic lawmaker, issues that antecedents to Sanusi’s removal clearly showed that politics is ruining traditional institutions in the country.





This was contained in a statement on Thursday by Jubrin, who is the current Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, where he called on the Senators to amend the 1999 Constitution to provide a strong procedure in removing Emirs, chiefs and other traditional rulers in the country.





“Emir Sanusi, the traditional ruler of the highly respected traditional stool of Kano shouldn’t have been treated like a rat as is being pursued,” the traditional title holder added.

“What happened in Kano recently where the governor within two hours only, dethroned the first-class emir and banned him to far away Nasarawa State is very disturbing.





“Politics in Nigeria is fast ruining the highly respected traditional institutions in Nigeria.





“I am therefore calling on more traditional title holders to participate in politics in order to protect the highly-respected institution.





“Even the colonial masters couldn’t have succeeded in ruling and managing Nigeria without the full involvement of traditional rulers.





“It is very unfortunate that our current traditional rulers are only used as a fire brigade to solve conflicts.





“As a traditional title holder, my primary aim of joining politics is to protect the integrity of traditional institutions.





“In Nigeria, many governors involve traditional title holders to assist them in running the government.





“Past governments could not have succeeded without bringing in some traditional title holders to assist them in running their governments.





“May I, therefore, call on the respected Senate in their efforts to amend the 1999 Nigerian Constitution to provide a strong procedure of removing emirs, chiefs, igwes and obas, and equally give them official roles.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com