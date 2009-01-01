Coronavirus: Canadian prime minister self-isolates, Brazilian official tests positive after meeting Trump





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada is currently in self isolation over coronavirus fears.





His office confirmed this on Thursday, saying Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, his wife, began to show symptoms of illness after speaking at a programme in the UK on Wednesday.





“She is being tested for the virus and both she and Mr Trudeau are staying home until the tests results are returned,” BBC said in a report.





Trudeau was scheduled to hold meetings over the next two days in Ottawa with provincial premiers and First Nations leaders but the meetings have been postponed.

Meanwhile, Fabio Wajngarten, communications secretary to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has tested positive for coronavirus.





This development is coming few days after the official met and took pictures with US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.





Wajngarten with Trump and Pence

On Saturday, the Brazilian officials had met with the US government at Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, to discuss economic issues.





According to Washington Post, Wajngarten showed symptoms of the virus after he returned to Brazil.





After medical tests were carried out on Thursday, results showed that the official had contracted the virus.





He is currently awaiting the results of a second test.





Sophie, Wajngarten’s wife, confirmed the development on a Whatsapp group.





“My husband returned from a trip to the United States yesterday and tested for covid, which turned out to be positive,” she wrote.





The Brazilian president who was also on the US trip, is reportedly being monitored for any symptoms of the virus.





The US president had earlier announced a suspension of travel from Europe to the US in a bid to fight the spread of coronavirus.





