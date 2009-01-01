BREAKING: Nasarawa gov, emir of Lafia visit Sanusi in Awe

Coronavirus: Canadian prime minister self-isolates, Brazilian official tests positive after meeting Trump
Abdullahi Sule, the governor of Nasarawa state, and the Sidi Muhammad, emir of Lafia, are currently visiting Muhammad Sanusi II, the deposed emir of Kano.
A few minutes past 5pm, the governor arrived in a convoy of cars, to see the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
About 20 minutes later, the emir of Lafia, also arrived in the company of police officers and traditional chiefs.
This is the first major visit from the state authorities to the deposed emir.
Sule and his team left Sanusi’s residence to the palace of the emir of Awe, where they were for about 10 minutes before returning to Lafia.
The 13-vehicle convoy left for the state capital at 6:06pm.
Muhammad Sanusi II was brought to Awe on Tuesday and has been indoors since his arrival.
He has received a number of family members and high-class state visitors.
Sanusi has not spoken to the media since he was deposed and brought to Awe.
