DEVELOPING STORY: Security beefed up around Sanusi ahead of el-Rufai’s visit





Security is currently being beefed up ahead of a possible visit by Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, to Muhammad Sanusi II, the deposed emir of Kano.





Earlier on Thursday, security sources revealed that they had orders to prepare to receive the governors of Nasarawa and possibly Kaduna at 3pm.





TheCable says it called sources within the Nasarawa government house to verify the information.





We were told the governor is currently not in town, and his vehicles are currently parked at the state house.





Soon, a bomb squad came to the residence, searching cars in the vicinity and clearing up the area.





A few minutes past 4pm another security source said the governor of Kaduna state was still coming to Nasarawa.





A group of armed men, dressed in army camouflage, arrived at Sanusi’s exile home in Awe at some minutes to 5pm, positioning to receive a high-class visitor.





More to follow…

