Home | News | General | DEVELOPING STORY: Security beefed up around Sanusi ahead of el-Rufai’s visit
DEVELOPING STORY: Security beefed up around Sanusi ahead of el-Rufai’s visit
- 11 hours 42 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Security is currently being beefed up ahead of a possible visit by Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, to Muhammad Sanusi II, the deposed emir of Kano.
Earlier on Thursday, security sources revealed that they had orders to prepare to receive the governors of Nasarawa and possibly Kaduna at 3pm.
TheCable says it called sources within the Nasarawa government house to verify the information.
We were told the governor is currently not in town, and his vehicles are currently parked at the state house.
Soon, a bomb squad came to the residence, searching cars in the vicinity and clearing up the area.
A few minutes past 4pm another security source said the governor of Kaduna state was still coming to Nasarawa.
A group of armed men, dressed in army camouflage, arrived at Sanusi’s exile home in Awe at some minutes to 5pm, positioning to receive a high-class visitor.
More to follow…
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 176