NNPC bans international travels for staff amid Coronavirus threats
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has placed a ban on international travel for its staffers due to Coronavirus outbreak.
According to reports reaching newsmen, the corporation said any essential international travel would henceforth need approval from a member of the company’s Group Managing Director (GMD)
A contact who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity revealed that activities centred on business trips including training are now presently put on a hold in NNPC.
A message shared by the management with the staffers reads “The GMD, NNPC has placed a ban on international travels as a result of the outbreak of Coronavirus in several parts of the world. This includes all business trips including trainings. Any international trip at this time will require the approval of the GMD.
This is for our information and immediate compliance.”
