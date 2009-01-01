Home | News | General | Nigerian star Ighalo scores as Man United thrash top European club in Europa League win

- LASK vs Manchester United's Europa League clash ended in favour the Red Devils

- Nigerian star Odion Ighalo was on target for the Premier League side away from home

- Daniel James, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira all scored to complete the routing

Nigerian football star Odion Ighalo continued to shine in the colours of Manchester United since he joined them in January.

The 30-year-old grabbed his fourth goal in his third start across competitions for the Red Devils in their Europa League victory over Austrian topflight side LASK.

Ighalo powered home a close-range powerful shot at the edge of the 18-yard box after benefiting from a Bruno Fernandes' assist in the 28th minute.

The retired Super Eagles star demonstrated good footwork before finally unleashing the thunder which went straight into the roof of the net.

Valerien Ismael's men tried finding an equaliser just two minutes after conceding but a brilliant effort from Eric Bailly relieved the away team of the impending danger.

Ole Gunnar Solakjaer gained more confidence after the opener as they launched more attacking pressure on the home team for another goal.

They were, however, unable to make that happen with the referee separating the two sides after 45 minutes with United holding on to their one-goal advantage from the Nigerian star.

Both teams resumed hostilities in the second half of the encounter but it was United that showed more purpose in front of goal.

Summer signing Daniel James doubled his side's lead just two minutes before the half-hour mark and it was Ighalo's turn to provide the assist in the game.

The Welshman received the timely pass from the Nigerian star and made a run into the opponent's goal area before dribbling past two players and sent the ball into the bottom left corner of the post.

Solskjaer's men appeared unsatisfied with their two goals lead as Juan Mata increased their tally with just eight minutes left to play in the game.

The Spaniard classically place the ball beyond Alexander Schlager's goalpost after connecting with a superb pass from Fred which eliminated everyone who could have intercepted it on its way.

Mason Greenwood came in for Ighalo in the 85th minute and barely five minutes later, he recorded his name on the scores sheet.

The teenage sensation fired home a close-range shot with a left foot from the same win to increase his side's tally to four goals.

Tahith Chong was responsible for the assist of the game which was played behind closed doors due to deadly coronavirus.

Andreas Pereira completed the 5-0 victory in the added minutes after launching a long-range effort and get his name on the goal sheet.

The Brazilian was fouled in the final quarter of the home team's half and quickly combined with Fred before launching a quick one that paid off and gave his side a comfortable win.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo seems to be enjoying life at Old Trafford barely two months after joining them.

The Nigerian football star who joined the Red Devils on a short term loan deal from the Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua has scored three goals in all competitions so far.

His performances have also made all the fans to warm up to him while the club's fan base is increasing in the west African country.

