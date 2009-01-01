Home | News | General | UEFA set to take big decision on Euro 2020 and Champions League over coronavirus fears

UEFA who are the body charged with the responsibility of controlling all football activities in Europe are now set to arrange an emergency meeting over the postponement of the Euro 2020.

Big nations in Europe are currently preparing for the 2020 European soccer championship, but fans may not have the chance to watch the tournament again this year.

And this is because of the deadly coronavirus which has thrown the world into serious panic and tension considering the number of countries battling with the disease.

As it is presently, Italy are the most affected nation with the coronavirus with more than 800 people reported to have died in that country.

According to the report on UK Mirror, UEFA are not ready to take costly risk by staging the tournament and they will shift it until the year 2021.

They believe that by next year, there should have been lasting solution to the deadly coronavirus which has been tormenting thousands in the world.

Not only the Euro 2020 will be the topic of discussion for UEFA next week when they meet as the Champions League will also be put on hold according to L'Equipe.

The Champions League for this season is currently approaching the quarterfinal stages and also the Europa League where Chelsea are the defending champions.

55 member associations will meet for the meeting in which what they come out with will be communicated to FIFA who will make final ratification.

Liverpool are the reigning holders of the Champions League, but they have been sent out of the championship by Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Already, Serie A and La Liga games have been postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus i which two players have been confirmed as sufferers in Italy

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo refused to travel back to Italy from Portugal where he has gone to check his mother who is currently recuperating from stroke.

His refusal to travel back to Italy with his family comes after Juventus' teammate Daniele Rugani was confirmed to have contracted the deadly disease coronavirus and has been quarantined.

Daniele Rugani is now the first Serie A player to have contracted the disease and he shared the same dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo during their win over Inter Milan.

Although the Italian Serie A games has been put on hold indefinitely following the coronavirus crisis, but Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri asked his players to train on Wednesday.

