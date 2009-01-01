Home | News | General | It's a pity Ganduje lacks friends that could have saved him - Soyinka reacts to Sanusi's removal

- Wole Soyinka has berated Governor Ganduje over the dethronement of Sanusi as the emir of Kano

- Sanusi was removed as the emir of Kano on Monday, March 9, by the state government

- The Nobel laureate, however, said that Ganduje lacks the capacity to humiliate a great reformer like Sanusi

The Nobel laureate and playwright, Wole Soyinka, has reacted to the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the emir of Kano.

TheCable reports that he said the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, lacked friends who could have advised him against the dethronement of Sanusi II.

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Ganduje-led government had on Monday, March 9, removed Sanusi as emir of Kano and also sent him into exile in Awe, Nasarawa state.

Reacting to Sanusi's removal, Soyinka narrated how a monarch in his home state of Ogun was almost removed but for the intervention of the governor’s friends who pleaded with him to give a second thought over the move.

He said: “I was a participant, albeit on the sidelines, when a similar scenario began to unfold in my own state, Ogun some years ago. The then governor, on account of an imagined slight by one of the monarchs in his domain, was actually poised – not virtually but physically – poised to sign the dethronement and banishment order on that traditional ruler."

The deposed emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II

Source: Facebook

“His office was invaded by some of the panicked chiefs and stalwarts of Ogun state who rushed to ward off the impending order. One of them stopped at my home after the pacification session to narrate what had transpired, and how some of them had actually gone on their knees to plead with that governor to stay action. I was furious. I knew every detail of that affair, had listened to a recording of the speech that was supposed to have given this mighty offence. It was pure piffle!

“Why did you people plead with him? Don’t you realise you were making him feel a god? You should have let him carry on, then we would see what a cataclysm he had launched on the state!’

“The man, an independent businessman of absolute integrity, and one of that governor’s intimate circle smiled and said, ‘No, we couldn’t do that. We are his friends. We were pleading with him to save him from himself," he said.

Soyinka, however, said that Governor Ganduje lacked friends that could have saved him from himself, adding that the man he thought he humiliated has demonstrated that he is one of the greatest reformers even of the feudal order.

“What a pity Ganduje lacked friends who could have saved him from himself! Insofar as one can acknowledge certain valued elements in traditional institutions, the man he thinks he has humiliated has demonstrated that he is one of the greatest reformers even of the feudal order," he said.

In the same development, Nigerian Tribune reports that Soyinka noted that Ganduje's action proven one of the worst examples of a system that enables even the least deserving to exercise arbitrary, unmerited authority that beggars even the despotism of the most feudalistic traditional arrangements.

He said as an Islamic scholar, Sanusi was also one of the early warning voices against religious extremism.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Muhammadu Sanusi II filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja for an order for his release from banishment.

Also, days after the former Sanusi II was removed from office by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, his expansive library catalogued with over 40,000 books and journals was successfully evacuated from the palace.

