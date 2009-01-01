Home | News | General | Why President Trump doesn’t need to undergo coronavirus test - White House

- The White House says President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence do not need testing for coronavirus disease

- Stephanie Grisham, the spokesperson for the White House made the statement after reports emerged that a member of the Brazilian delegation which held a meeting with the US president tested positive for coronavirus

- Grisham states that the White House medical is working closely with various agencies to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the president and vice president families healthy

The White House on Thursday, March 12, said President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence do not need testing for coronavirus despite having met with an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who afterwards tested positive for the disease.

The White House says it is working closely with various agencies to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the president and vice president families healthy

Stephanie Grisham, the spokesperson for the White House made the statement on Thursday, March 12, after reports emerged that a member of the Brazilian delegation which held a meeting with the US president and vice president tested positive for coronavirus, CBS News reports.

Grisham stated that the White House medical unit and the United States Secret Service (SSS) have been working closely with various agencies to ensure that the president and vice president families healthy.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and will update everyone as we get more information," the statement stated.

Meanwhile, the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday, March 12, revealed the federal government's position on a possible travel ban following the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria.

As he spoke with foreign diplomat on the readiness and capacity of the government to contain the virus, Ehanire said that for now, there is no need to impose such a ban.

According to The Nation, the health minister said that the country is keeping step with the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on measures to tackle the pandemic.

He assured Nigeria that the situation does not call for panic fuelled by fake news from uninformed persons.

In another report, the federal government has given a directive to airlines operating international and regional flights in the country to commence the implementation of the use of yellow card as a requirement for travel.

A letter from the office of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) boss to this effect has been distributed to the affected airlines.

Legit.ng gathered that the letter was signed by the general manager, aeromedical standards, Dr Wilfred Haggai.

The NCAA is said to be acting on a directive by the federal ministry of health.

The new policy is seen as a precautionary measure for Nigeria to track and contain possible cases of coronavirus as the viral disease spreads rapidly globally Already, the World Health Organisation has declared that the disease is now a pandemic.

The move was coming on the heels of the review of the operationalisation of Nigeria point of entry policy on the prevention and control of cross border transmission of yellow fever.

