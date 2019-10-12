Home | News | General | First photos, videos from traditional wedding ceremony of ex-Mr Nigeria Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Adetoye

- Nollywood movie star and one time Mr Nigeria Emmanuel Ikubese and his wife have tied the knot in a traditional ceremony

- Photos and videos from the event have surfaced online

The past few months on social media for Nollywood actor Emmanuel Ikubese, has been filled with dropping teasers in bits and pieces about his love story with his beautiful fiancé, Anita Adetoye.

Well, it appears the tension is all over for the fans and followers of the former Mr Nigeria as he has officially tied the knot with his woman in a colorful traditional ceremony that took place on Thursday, March 12.

Before the event, the lovers had left members of the internet community gushing with their breathtaking pre-wedding photos. Ikubese and his wife-to-be recreated the popular and iconic character of American actor, Eddie Murphy, in 1988 romantic comedy, Coming to America.

See lovely photos of actor Emmanuel Ikubese and celebrity makeup artiste fiancee Anita Brows

Photos and videos from the event have surfaced online and they look so beautiful together.

Check them out below:

As expected close friends and colleagues also joined the couple in celebrating the occasion of their traditional wedding. Female celebrities Toke Makinwa, Stephanie Coker, Layole Oyatogun among others were all spotted looking gorgeous in their outfits.

More photos below:

Ikubese held his introduction ceremony with his fiancé, Anita ‘Brows’ Adetoye, a celebrity make-up artist, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. In a video post shared on the official social media page of the wife-to-be, she was spotted looking glamorous and absolutely stunning in a traditional attire.

Fuji reigns supreme as Caucasian students are seen dancing to Obesere's Egungun Be Careful in the classroom (video)

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the lovers released their pre-wedding photos on social media. The couple took to their separate Instagram pages to share lovely photo ahead of their wedding day. Ikubese and Anita were spotted in matching outfits. A video post revealed the couple playfully expressing love to each other. Emmanuel and Anita also called each other sweet names as they shared the lovely photo.

