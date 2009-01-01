Home | News | General | Tension as Real Madrid quarantine players over spread of deadly coronavirus

- Coronavirus spread has forced Real Madrid to put the club on lockdown

- All of their players have also been quarantined after some of their basketball players tested positive

- Real are understood to be sharing the same facilities with the affected basketball team

- The La Liga giants have since announced their players will be put into isolation for 15 days

Real Madrid's Champions League meeting might not hold next week after the club subjected their players to isolation over the outbreak of coronavirus.

Los Blancos resolved to place their entire first-team under watch after a member of the club's basketball team tested positive for the deadly virus.

Zinedine Zidane-tutored side share the same facilities with players and staff of the basketball team, forcing Madrid to take the drastic decision as a precaution.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Four children from US test negative for coronavirus in Lagos

"Real Madrid C. F. announces that a member of our basketball first team has tested positive for coronavirus," said the club in a statement.

"The recommendation of remaining in quarantine has been followed with immediate effect, with this measure applied to both the basketball and football first teams, given that the two squads share the facilities at Real Madrid City," the club added.

The dire situation now leaves the Spanish outfit's trip to Man City in doubt with Real players already ordered to stay away from the club for the next 15 days.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Los Blancos were scheduled to take on City in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday, March 17, with a place in the competition's quarter-finals up for grabs.

City have a slight edge over Real ahead of the Etihad meeting having secured a 2-1 crucial win away in Madrid.

Women fight over toilet paper as world battles against coronavirus (video)

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini becomes the second Serie A player after Danielle Rugani to test positive for the deadly coronavirus.

The 28-year-old former Southampton, Napoli, and Bologna forward has been isolated and reports from his club say he is doing well at the moment.

According to Football Italia, the club has also activated the isolation procedures and will place others who have come in contact with the player in quarantine.

Sports Bants: NFF launches new Super Eagles jersey, is it the best ever? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...