Home | News | General | Interesting details about the life and career of Kate McKinnon

If you are a fan of Saturday Night Live show, then, Kate McKinnon does not need a further introduction to you. She is a comedian and famous for her hilarious impersonations on the show. Besides her performance on SNL, as a woman of diverse talents, she is also an actress and singer. Her impact in the entertainment industry has earned her several award nominations, including the prestigious Emmy award.

Image: instagram.com, @k.atemckinnon

Source: Instagram

The award-winning actress and television personality is passionate about what she does. Since she was a child, she started learning how to play different musical instruments. She has featured in various shows and movies, including The Big Gay Sketch Show, The Spy Who Dumped Me, and Yesterday. Apart from that, Kate McKinnon lesbian lifestyle seems to have caught many of her fans unaware. So, this article discusses all you should know about the multi-talented woman.

Who is Meri Brown, and how did she fall victim to catfishing?

Kate McKinnon's bio summary

Full name : Kathryn McKinnon Berthold

: Kathryn McKinnon Berthold Date of birth : 6th of January, 1984

: 6th of January, 1984 Age : 36 years old

: 36 years old Sexual orientation : Lesbian

: Lesbian Birthplace : Long Island, Sea Cliff, New York

: Long Island, Sea Cliff, New York Height : 1.61 m

: 1.61 m Hair color : Blonde

: Blonde Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Eye color : Blue

: Blue Profession : Actress, comedian, and writer

: Actress, comedian, and writer Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : German-Scottish

: German-Scottish Net worth : $8 million

: $8 million Weight : 50 kg

: 50 kg Ex-partner : Jackie Abbott

: Jackie Abbott Partner : Marla Mindelle

: Marla Mindelle Education : Columbia University (BA)

: Columbia University (BA) Parents: Laura Campbell and Michael Thomas Berthold (died 2002)

Who is Kate McKinnon?

Kathryn McKinnon Berthold was born and raised in Long Island, New York, to Laura Campbell and Michael Thomas Berthold. Her father worked as an architect while her mother worked as a parent educator. She is known for her versatility in musical instruments, and that is because she developed a passion for them since she was a child. At the age of 5 years, she started playing the piano.

Discover top facts about Ainsley Earhardt: age, husband, net worth

More so, she began to play the cello when she was 12 years old, and by the time she clocked 15 years, she had already taught herself how to play the guitar. Sadly, her father passed away when she was 18 years old. McKinnon collaborated with her younger sister Emily who is also a comedian on audible and digital series, Heads Will Roll and Notary Publix, respectively. She discovered her skill for accents while in 5th grade. That was when she auditioned for the queen of reading week.

She attended North Shore High School and graduated in 2002. From there, she went to Columbia University, where she studied theatre and graduated in 2006. While she was there, she made an appearance in The Sound of Muses, Off-Broadway and Dial D for Deadline. With her passion for acting, she founded the Tea Party, a comedy group, alongside her friends. The group majored in musical improv comedy.

Michael Scott quotes that stand out

Kate MacKinnon appeared in several commercials for Food Focus in 2015, and by 2016, she, alongside Kumail Nanjiani, hosted the 31st Independent Spirit Awards. In 2019, she starred in a movie title Yesterday, where she played a supporting role.

What is Kate McKinnon age?

Kate McKinnon age is 36 years. She was born on the 6th of January, 1984.

How Kate started her career

McKinnon joined the cast crew of The Big Gay Sketch Show in 2007 and starred for the entire three seasons. After then, in 2008, she made a live performance in New York City's Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. Her live sketch comedy performance has continued since then.

Apart from that, she voiced characters for different series, including Ugly Americans, Robotomy, and The Venture Bros. In recognition of her unique talent, in 2009, she emerged as the winner of the Best Rising Comic and consequently went home with a Logo NewNowNext Award. In 2010, she received an ECNY Emerging Comic Award nomination.

Everything you wanted to know about your favourite actress Emily Wickersham

Moreover, McKinnon debuted as a featured player on Saturday Night Live on the 7th of April, 2012. She was promoted to repertory status in season 39 in 2013. Following the departure of Vanessa Bayer, McKinnon ended up becoming the longest-serving female cast member to date. Since she joined, Kate McKinnon SNL appearances have been much pronounced as she has garnered a lot of acceptance and positive reviews from fans.

A proof of this was when she was awarded the American Comedy Award in 2014 as the Best Supporting Actress, TV, based on what she was doing on Saturday Night Live (SNL) show. Interestingly also, she was nominated for the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics with some of her colleagues and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series categories of the Emmy Award in 2014.

As if that was all, she received another nomination in 2015 for an Emmy under the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. While she did not win those periods, she eventually took home the award the following year. Consequently, she became the first winner of the award as an SNL actor since 1993. In honor of Lily Tomlin, she made an appearance in the Kennedy Center Honors in 2014. Then, together with Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kristen Wiig, she acted in the reboot Ghostbusters in 2016.

Do not miss this impressive Liz Wheeler bio

By 2016, she started to mimic and appear as Hillary Clinton on the series of the show that led up to the presidential elections in 2016. Later on, the real Hillary Clinton was invited to appear on the show which she did in season 41. After Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election, the gifted actress started to appear as Kellyanne Conway while her co-host, Alec Baldwin, appeared as Donald Trump.

Is Kate McKinnon gay?

The award-winning SNL actress is known for her strong backing for the LGBT community. Because of this, many people have often asked if McKinnon is gay or not. Well, Kate is gay, and she is the first woman to declare it on SNL openly.

So, who is Kate McKinnon partner? Currently, Kate McKinnon girlfriend is Marla Mindelle. They started dating in 2013 after she broke up with fellow actress and photographer Jackie Abbott.

Mind-boggling facts about Tracy Morgan net worth, house and family

What is Kate McKinnon net worth?

As an active member of the American entertainment industry, Kate McKinnon net worth is estimated at $8 million. She earns so much from various engagements, especially as an SNL actress.

For instance, for each episode she featured in during her first year as a cast member of the show, she made $7,000. In her second year, it increased to $8,000. While it is not disclosed how much she earns currently, any longest-serving actor earns about $25,000 for each episode.

Body measurements

Kate McKinnon height is 5 feet and 4 inches. Also, she weighs 50 kg, and she has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kate McKinnon is, without a doubt, one of the sexiest and hottest women in the world. She possesses one of the cutest female physiques. If you check through Kate McKinnon hot pictures on social media platforms, you will better understand the beauty inherent in the multi-talented woman.

Find out interesting facts about the Sanctuary star - Emilie Ullerup

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...