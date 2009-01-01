Home | News | General | David Beckham: Family, career, wife, kids and net worth

David Beckham is a popular name in most households, especially for those who love soccer. The now-retired footballer is a fashion icon and philanthropist that many die-hard soccer fans know too well. He was a star worth noting during his active days in the field.

What is David Beckham up to nowadays? You may also wonder about his family, his wife, and kids. The following is a write up that brings details about the former soccer star, his current engagements, and the roles he plays in society today.

David Beckham profile summary

Name : David Robert Joseph Beckham

: David Robert Joseph Beckham Date of birth : May 2, 1975

: May 2, 1975 Age : 44 years old

: 44 years old Profession : Ex-pro footballer

: Ex-pro footballer Place of birth : Leytonstone, London, England

: Leytonstone, London, England Nationality : English/ British

: English/ British Ethnicity : White

: White Spouse: Victoria Beckham

David Beckham age and early life

David Beckham birthday is on May 2, 1975. This makes him 44 years old currently. He is perhaps one of the most ogled ex-footballers in the world today. The handsome David was born and raised in Leytonstone, London, England. He is the son to Sandra Georgina and Ted Beckham, both of who were avid Manchester United fans in his childhood.

David has two sisters. The older one is known as Lynne Georgina, while the youngest is Joanne Louise.

As for his schooling, Beckham attended Chase Lane Primary school and later Chingford Country High School.

Career progression

David knew that he was going to pursue football as a career from when he was a young boy. His parents were instrumental in influencing him since they loved the game too. He attended Bobby Charlton football school in Manchester. He then moved on to Ridgeway Rovers, which was a small local team that his father coached.

His youthful career began at Tottenham Hotspur before he moved to Brimsdown Rovers. In 1991, he signed a Youth Training Scheme contract with Manchester United.

Professionally, the then young player debuted in the senior Manchester United club in 1992. He played for 9 seasons from when he joined to 2003. At the time, he went on loan to Preston North End from 1994 to 1995. The time he spent at United saw him win 6 Premier League titles, 2 FA cups titles and one UEFA Champions League title back in 1999.

The summer of 2003 saw him move to the Spanish club, Real Madrid, for a 4-year deal that was worth 35 million euros. He won the La Liga title in 2007, which was also his final year with the club. He then joined MLA's LA Galaxy for a five-year contract worth 32.5 million US dollars.

He later returned to Europe's AC Milan's club on loan between 2009 to 2010. His tenure with the LA Galaxy ended in 2012, after which he signed a 5 months contract with the French League 1's PSG.

Apart from his affiliation with some of the world's best clubs, he also played for his country's national team, England. He made his debut on 1st September 1996 when he was just 21 years old. He went on to become captain of his national team for 6 years.

He chose to end his 20-year long career in 2013 when he retired from active football. By the time he was retiring, he was the world's highest-paid footballer of the year with at least 50 million dollars earnings in the past 12 months. He had always been one of the highest-paid in the industry because of his marketable skills.

What team does Beckham own?

Even though he quit playing, he is still very involved in matters to do with soccer. The fact that he owns a club is proof of this. Apart from being the president of Inter Miami CF, he co-owns it with Marcelo Claure Jorge and Jose Mas Masayoshi Son. David Beckham football team benefits from his mentoring, considering the fact that he was one of the best of his time. It will not be surprising if the team rises to be a great competitor over time.

What does David Beckham do for a living?

Now that he is not a footballer, one may wonder what he is up to apart from running the affairs of his team. Well, with his good looks and style, Beckham decided to venture into the fashion industry where his wife, Victoria, owns a fashion label.

He is also into a lot of business deals and philanthropy work. Off the pitch, Beckham is also a sought-after model and spokesperson. He is best remembered for representing Pepsi, Vodafone, Calvin Klein, Adidas, and Gillette, just to mention a few brands. He was Google's most-searched sports-related search term in 2003 and 2004.

David Beckham wife

Beckham got married to the beautiful Victoria Adams of world-famous girl band Spice Girls and known by the moniker 'Posh Spice.' David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got engaged in the summer of 1999 and have been together ever since. Victoria was a singer at the time David met her.

Their wedding took place on July 4 at Luttrellstown Castle, located in Clonsilla, a suburb of Dublin, Ireland. Their son Brooklyn was the ring-bearer, and Beckham's former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville served as best man.

Shortly after the marriage, Victoria launched a solo singing career and also branched out into fashion and other business ventures.

David Beckham kids

David and Victoria Beckham have four children. Their first son is named Brooklyn Joseph and was born on March 4, 1999. Their second son Romeo James was born on September 1, 2002, whereas their son Cruz David was born on February 20, 2005. They only have one daughter by the name Harper Seven who was born on July 10, 2011.

Are any of Beckham's sons good at football?

Interestingly, with the encouragement of their father, the three sons tried their hand at football in 2014 when they signed up for Arsenal. However, as it turns out, none of them is as great as their father was. The first son turned to photography, where he is doing great.

Romeo, the second boy, quickly followed his brother's exit from Arsenal after deciding that he did not want to pursue football anymore. Fortunately, he has an interest in tennis, which he seems to be doing very well. He is also into modeling with companies such as Burberry, having worked with him. Even so, he maintains that his dream career would be in tennis.

Cruz, who is the youngest, has spent quite a considerable amount of time training with Arsenal. Even so, despite his potential in the sport, a career in music seems to be more suited for him. Just like his multi-talented brothers, he has gone ahead to release several songs. He may be the one that follows in his mother's footsteps.

He even produced the son 'If Everyday was Christmas' back in 2017 as a way of raising money for 'Make Some Noise,' which is a charity focused on children in the UK. From the time he slowed down on football, he has made himself useful contacts in the music industry and has benefited from promotion through Scooter Braun, who is Justin Bieber's manager.

With all his boys' prospects in football slimming every day, Beckham's hope in continuing his legacy may be in his daughter, Harper. According to confessions by Victoria, her mother, Victoria reported that she had expressed an interest in playing, although Victoria would have wanted one of the kids to venture into fashion.

David Beckham height

David is 1.8 meters tall and 75 kgs heavy. His great looks still keep a lot of women interested in him even as he gets older.

David Beckham photos

Of all the numerous pics and photos found online, the now-famous David Beckham statue in LA is one of the best football fans have seen around. It seems as though his contributions to his former team in LA were so significant that the least they could do was honor him with a statue, a permanent reminder of what a great player he has been.

Apart from this statue, there are numerous pics of the handsome ex-footballer found online. The fact that he is handsome makes him trend even more as ladies cannot get enough of him.

David Beckham tattoos

You can tell that he is a man that takes his family seriously. His love for them can be best-expressed int he more than 50 tattoos that he had. Some of these are names of his sons Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn, and that of his wife, Victoria.

David Beckham net worth

Having achieved a lot in his football career and life in general, one may wonder how much is David Beckham's net worth? Well, Celebrity Net Worth gives his and Victoria's combined net worth value as $450 million.

The high value has been contributed to by his earnings from football, his endorsement deals, his wife's fashion business, and so much more. The property they own further emphasize how rich they are.

Endorsements

Beckham endorses several products and brands. However, his most successful recent campaign has been with clothing retailer H&M, for whom he appeared in a number of ads with comedian Kevin Hart.

Other prominent deals are his deals with Tudor watches as well as Haig Club whiskey, with the latter being heavily promoted on his social media accounts.

Apart from the recently known deals, some fairly popular deals from the past and present include Breitling, Sainsbury's, Armani, Gillette, and Pepsi Co. He is the man who made the Adidas Predator boots famous, and he continues to work with the sporting apparel brand even today. He was most associated with it during his playing days and even helped launch a new edition of the boots in September 2017.

Real estate investments

Earlier in his career with Manchester United, Beckham lived in a four-bedroom house that he bought as a 20-year-old in 1995. In 1999, David and Victoria Beckham bought what became their most famous home for $3.3 million. This property is set on 24 acres of land and was given a $4 million renovation. It subsequently became dubbed the Beckingham Palace by the media.

In 2007, the couple bought a six-bedroom, 10 bathroom Beverly Hills mansion for $18.7 million. They later sold it in 2018 for $33 million. They are also owners of a $4 million home in the south of France in addition to having a mansion in West London's chic Holland Park neighborhood, which they purchased at $41 million in 2013.

In 2016, they bought a converted barn in the rural village of Great Tew in the Cotswolds area, which is two hours outside of London for about $8 million. The two have excellent taste when it comes to the good things in life. Apart from real estate, they also own several luxurious motors.

David Beckham left an excellent track record in his football career. He is an inspiration to any kid whose desire is to pursue football when they grow up. He knew early in life what he wanted and did not hesitate to go for it. While it is not clear which of his kids will follow in his footsteps, the fact that they are all successful in life also makes him a proud parent.

[embedded content]

