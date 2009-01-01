Home | News | General | Sanusi: Former emir of Kano fires back, sues IGP, DSS over his banishment

- The former emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has approached Federal High Court Abuja to seek redress over his banishment from the state

- Governor Ganduje-led government had on Monday, March 9, dethroned Sanusi as the emir of Kano

- Sanusi was later banished and sent on exile to Nasarawa state

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the deposed Emir of Kano, has filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja for an order for his release from banishment.

The Nation reports that Sanusi's team of lawyers led by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on Thursday, March 12, filed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020 before the Abuja court.

According to the suit, the respondents to the application are the Inspector-General of Police, the director-general of the Department of State Service, the attorney-general of Kano state and the attorney-general of the federation.

Fagbemi, in the suit, prayed for an interim order releasing him “from the detention and or confinement of the respondents and restoring the applicant’s rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano state) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating summons.”

Legit.ng gathered that Sanusi was taken to Awe in Nasarawa state since his dethronement on Monday, March 9.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that days after the former Sanusi II was removed from office by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, his expansive library catalogued with over 40,000 books and journals was successfully evacuated from the palace.

It was reported that Mujtaba Abba, the dethroned Emir’s principal private secretary, confirmed this in an interview with Daily Nigerian.

He noted that the books were taken to a safe location within the ancient city of Kano state.

Abba had said: “High Highness’ greatest concern was the fate of his books, so my sister and I stayed behind to ensure that we evacuated all the books. It took us sleepless nights to accomplish the task in two days.”

Sanusi's private secretary further said that he personally made most of the purchase of the books which are estimated to be worth over N200 million.

Abba went on to reveal that the dethroned Emir out of his equestrian treasure took only one horse and choice saddles and left the rest for his successor.

In another report, the daughter of Kano state governor, Fateema Ganduje-Ajimobi, in her post on Sanusi's dethronement, said her father did the right thing by removing the former emir of Kano.

She said the country needs more people who can work and show impact rather than those who talk.

Fateema went further to describe her father as a master chess player in politics with a doctorate in public administration. According to her, democracy is what the people want and not feudalism.

