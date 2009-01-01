Home | News | General | Top Brazilian official who held meeting with President Trump tests positive for coronavirus (photo)

- A Brazilian government official who recently attended a meeting with US president, Donald Trump, in Florida has tested positive for coronavirus

- The official, Fabio Wajngarten, is the communication secretary of the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro

- The communication secretary had traveled with President Bolsonaro who held a meeting with his US counterpart at the at Donald Trump's resort in Florida

A Brazilian government official who recently attended a meeting with US president, Donald Trump, in Florida has tested positive for coronavirus, Brazilian officials said on Thursday, March 12.

Fabio Wajngarten, the communication secretary of the Brazilian president on Saturday, March 7, posted a photo of himself standing next to the United States president, Aljazeera reports.

Fabio Wajngarten who is on the far right is, the communication secretary of Brazilian president

Source: Instagram

The communication secretary had traveled with President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil who held a meeting with his US counterpart at Donald Trump's resort in Florida.

However, after reports surfaced about the Bolsonaro aide, Trump has said he was not concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus.

Spain's minister tests positive for coronavirus, quarantined

"Let's put it this way: I'm not concerned," Trump told reporters while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in his office.

The US president said he had heard about the aide's exposure but that "we did nothing very unusual".

Meanwhile, former vice president Atiku Abubakar has again called on the federal government to use power at its disposal to ensure the lives of Nigerians are protected against the deadly coronavirus.

Legit.ng reports that the former presidential candidate of the PDP had recently advised the federal government to restrict flights from nations with a high prevalence of the coronavirus plague, following the discovery of index case of the disease in Lagos state.

In a statement he issued on Thursday, March 12, Abubakar also urged the government to take every reasonable step to protect the citizens of Nigeria by temporarily suspending flights to and from the affected countries until it builds up the ability to contain the coronavirus.

Coronavirus is affecting Nigeria’s oil revenue - President Buhari

He, however, said that the borders should be open to Nigerian citizens regardless of their status, adding that despite the commendable efforts of patriotic health officials, the government is yet to identify and or locate multiple passengers who flew in with the index case from Italy.

In another report, the federal government has given a directive to airlines operating international and regional flights in the country to commence the implementation of the use of yellow card as a requirement for travel.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

A letter from the office of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) boss to this effect has been distributed to the affected airlines.

Legit.ng gathered that the letter was signed by the general manager, aeromedical standards, Dr Wilfred Haggai.

The NCAA is said to be acting on a directive by the federal ministry of health.

Opinion: NSA's courage and the need to rein in Abba Kyari's meddlesomeness by Yusuff Abdulrasaq

The new policy is seen as a precautionary measure for Nigeria to track and contain possible cases of coronavirus as the viral disease spreads rapidly globally Already, the World Health Organisation has declared that the disease is now a pandemic.

The move was coming on the heels of the review of the operationalisation of Nigeria's point of entry policy on the prevention and control of cross border transmission of yellow fever.

Still on coronavirus-related news, the spread of the much talked about coronavirus has greatly affected the world in many ways. Nigerian gospel singer, Sinach is taking no chances when it comes to staying protected from the virus. She recently postponed her South Pacific tour to September 2020.

In a statement posted to her social media accounts, she stated that she was committed to the well being of her entire team and fans globally.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Coronavirus: IG big boy Mompha spotted rocking face mask while flying first class (photo)

Coronavirus: Nigerians take advantage of every situation | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...