LASK vs Man Utd: Ighalo scores again as Red Devils almost get next round ticket
- 9 hours 26 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Manchester United have one foot in the Europa League quarter-finals as they establish a commanding 5-0 lead over LASK at the Linzer Stadion.
Odion Ighalo got the ball rolling in the first half, while Daniel James and Juan Mata stretched the lead in the second half, before Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira climbed off the bench to put the icing on the cake in stoppage time
