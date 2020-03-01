President shows symptoms for coronavirus
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro is being tested for the coronavirus.
This is coming days after Bolsonaro met with President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Miami where he downplayed the disease.
The president is presently being monitored for coronavirus which has spread to at least 34 people in the Latin American country, Reuters reported, citing the Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.
Earlier, the World Health Organisation, WHO declared the COVID-19 a global epidemic as death toll rises and countries place travel bans.
