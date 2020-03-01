Home | News | General | BREAKING: Sanusi drags IGP, DSS DG to court

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has finally dragged the Inspector-General of Police IGP, and the Director-General of the Department of State services, DSS, to Court.

He filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, praying an order for his release from banishment

Sanusi, the 14th Emir of Kano was taken to Awe in Nasarawa State on Monday after he was dethroned.

Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, led the erstwhile Emir’s team of lawyers in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020 before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

