Breaking: Panic as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta contracts deadly coronavirus

- Coronavirus fears have made its way into the Arsenal team as Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the disease

- Arteta says it is really disappointing he has been infected but he also can't wait to get back to work

- Premier League have called for an emergency meeting on Friday morning after Arteta development and the league may now be postponed

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus, a statement from the club on Thursday evening, March 12, revealed.

Having tested positive to the disease, Arteta will now self-isolate in line with government health guidelines and it is expected Arsenal's first team squad, alongside the coaching staff will do the same.

A statement from Arsenal reads: "Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening.

"Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines."

On his part, Arteta commented on his diagnosis but was quick to note that he is looking to forward to returning to work as soon as possible.

Arteta said: "This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I'm allowed."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini became the second Serie A player after Danielle Rugani to test positive for the deadly coronavirus.

The 28-year-old former Southampton, Napoli, and Bologna forward has been isolated and reports from his club say he is doing well at the moment.

According to Football Italia, the club has also activated the isolation procedures and will place others who have come in contact with the player in quarantine.

"Manolo Gabbiadini has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19,” read a statement.

Juventus had earlier announced that centre back Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus.

Amid an outbreak of the disease in Italy, Juventus issued a statement assuring the club were taking all the necessary isolation procedures as required by law.

This includes isolating every individual who has been in contact with Rugani over the past few days.

The 25-year old is however asymptomatic – meaning he is not exhibiting any symptoms of the disease despite testing positive.

Rugani has only made seven appearances for Juventus this season as manager Maurizio Sarri seems to prefer new signing Matthijs de Ligt to him.

He was however an unused substitute in Juventus game against Inter Millan last weekend which was played behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, Juventus are still topping the Serie A standings with 63 points after 26 games as manager Maurizio Sarri eyes his first ever domestic title with the Old Lady.

