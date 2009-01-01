Home | News | General | Fear of dethronement grips 11 Ekiti obas over Fayemi’s letter

- A letter written by the Ekiti state government to 11 traditional rulers in the state is fueling dethronement speculation

- The letter was written on the orders of the Ekiti state governor demanding why the obas were absent at government activities

- Yinka Oyebode, a spokesperson to the governor dismisses reports that letter is a plan by the state government to dethrone the affected obas

A letter written by the Ekiti state government demanding that 11 traditional rulers explain their prolonged absence from government activities and meeting of the council of traditional rulers has fueled dethronement speculation in the state.

The letter which was written by the permanent secretary of the bureau of chieftaincy affairs on the direction of the governor had questioned why the obas were absent at government activities, Vanguard reports.

The letter was written on the orders of the Ekiti state governor demanding why the obas were absent at government activities

Source: Depositphotos

The letter asked the traditional rulers to explain why they had not taken part in government functions.

Angry Nigerians storm Ganduje’s daughter’s page following Lamido Sanusi’s dethronement

However, not long after the memo was published, the governor’s chief press secretary, Yinka Oyebode, issued a statement to dismiss reports that letter was a plan by the state government to dethrone the affected obas.

Oyebode stated that the memo was only written to the affected traditional rulers to find out reasons for their prolonged absence from traditional council meetings at state’s function and traditional council meetings at the local government level.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

He said the issue was merely an administrative matter which is neither contentious nor confrontational. The spokesperson said there was no plan to remove any Oba from office.

Meanwhile, Muhammadu Sanusi II, the deposed Emir of Kano, has filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja for an order for his release from banishment.

Emir Sanusi removal: Arewa Youth groups blame Buhari, northern elders for silence

The Nation reports that Sanusi's team of lawyers led by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on Thursday, March 12, filed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020 before the Abuja court.

According to the suit, the respondents to the application are the Inspector-General of Police, the director-general of the Department of State Service, the attorney-general of Kano state and the attorney-general of the federation.

Fagbemi, in the suit, prayed for an interim order releasing him “from the detention and or confinement of the respondents and restoring the applicant’s rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano state) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating summons.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Lamido Sanusi: 5 other Grade A kings who were removed from office | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...