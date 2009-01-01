Home | News | General | Presidency speaks on alleged attack on Buhari

The presidency has dismissed reports alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked in Kebbi state Thursday, March 12, when he went to declare open the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival.

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president media and publicity in a statement explained that while the president was taking photographs with farmers at the event, a young man was so very excited to see the president so close that he made an attempt to get to him.

The presidency has dismissed a report alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked in Kebbi state

Source: Twitter

The aide stated that just as it is done around the world when the man attempted to get close to the president, he was stopped by security officials.

The only 'sin' Sanusi committed against Ganduje - Kwankwaso opens up

Adesina has accused some people of twisting the facts by narrating the incident on social media as an attack on the president.

