Fight-to-finish in APC as opposing camps dig in

•Party officials remove Oshiomhole’s pictures from billboards at secretariat

•47 non-NWC members kick against NEC meeting

•Ekiti court begins hearing in case against Ajimobi’s appointment

•Lagos court rules March 17 NEC meeting must hold with Ajimobi, Bulama, Chukwuma

By Innocent Anaba, Omeiza Ajayi & Rotimi Ojomoyela

ABUJA — The battle for the soul of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was waged at different fronts, yesterday, in what panned out as a fight-to-finish between the pro, and anti-Oshiomhole camps of the party.

In what appears a decisive move to change the political atmospherics at the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, party officials removed banners, posters and billboards bearing the images of Oshiomhole.

Forty-seven members of the National Executive Committee, NEC, who are not members of the National Working Committee, NWC, kicked against next Tuesday’s NEC meeting just as a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos ordered that the March 17 meeting must not go on without the attendance of former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi; Waziri Bulama and Paul Chukwuma.

Also, a Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti commenced hearing in the suit filed by an APC chieftain in Ekiti State, Mr. Michael Akinleye against the appointment of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as Deputy National Chairman (South) by the party’s National Working Committee.

These developments came a day after the National Vice-Chairman (North-East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu, obtained an ex-parte order restraining some members of the NWC from disrupting or working against the March 17 NEC meeting.

Vanguard checks revealed that the billboard at the main gate of the party’s secretariat was replaced with that of President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, while another one which carried Oshiomhole’s image and that of President Buhari within the party secretariat was also removed and replaced with a new one bearing only the image of the president.

All billboards with Oshiomhole’s images on Blantyre Street where the national secretariat is located were also removed.

As of 4pm yesteday, Vanguard checks across some offices in the secretariat revealed that Oshiomhole’s portraits were still hung on the walls.

March 17 can’t hold without Ajimobi, Bulama, Chukwuma — Court

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered that Ajimobi, Bulama and Chukwuma must not be stopped from attending the March 17 NEC meeting.

Trial judge, Justice Mohammed Liman, also restrained the APC and its officials from “disturbing, preventing or obstructing Bulama, Senator Ajimobi and Chukwuma from carrying out their duties as acting National Secretary, acting National Deputy Chairman (South) and acting National Auditor of the APC, respectively,”

Justice Liman made the order sequel to an ex-parte application by the Lagos State Chairman of the APC, Tunde Balogun, which was argued by his lawyer, Gani Bello.

Balogun, in the application, prayed the court to compel the APC to recognize Bulama as the party’s Acting National Secretary; Ajimobi as the Acting National Deputy Chairman (South); and Chukwuma as the Acting National Auditor of the party.

He told the court that after the three offices became vacant and were zoned to different geo-political zones, Bulama was nominated by the North-East; Ajimobi, by the South-West; and Chukwuma, by the South-East.

The petitioner said the nomination of Bulama was ratified at the meeting of the APC National Working Committee held on January 14, 2020, while those of Ajimobi and Chukwuma were ratified at the NWC meeting of March 4, 2020.

“By virtue of the ratifications stated above, the nominees have become members of the National Executive Council and are entitled by the constitution of the defendant (APC) to work and operate in acting capacities in their respective offices pending their swearing-in at the National Convention of the party.

“Despite the foregoing, the defendant (APC), acting through its officials and officers, particularly, the Deputy National Secretary, has not allowed the nominees to perform their duties as members of the National Executive Council,” Balogun said.

He told the court that the APC NEC could not effectively function unless Bulama, Ajimobi and Chukwuma were allowed to perform their duties. He therefore, urged the court to compel the APC to recognise the trio.

After listening to the applicant’s lawyer, Justice Liman granted the prayers and adjourned till March 25, 2020, to entertain the plaintiff’s motion on notice.

We don’t have Lagos court order on Ajimobi, Bulama — Giadom

Meanwhile, Acting National Secretary of the APC, Chief Victor Giadom has insisted that the March 17 NEC meeting would go on as planned, disclosing that the party was not in receipt of any court order directing it to allow some persons attend the said meeting.

Giadom who spoke briefly with journalists on Thursday after a meeting of the National Working Committee, however said the party would refer to its constitution any time it receives the court order.

He said: “As NWC, we just had our meeting and this is just to inform the public that the NEC meeting scheduled for the 17th March will still hold and every preparation towards that meeting is in top gear. I want to use this opportunity to invite all NEC members to attend the meeting.”

According to him, “every member of NEC is prepared to attend the meeting.”

Asked if he was aware of any court order to the effect that certain persons must be part of the NEC meeting, otherwise it becomes irrelevant, Giadom said: “Not to my knowledge. We will like to see the court order and if that happens we refer back to our Constitution. We will take it up from that point.”

Hearing begins in case against Ajimobi

In what appears as a counter-move, a Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti commenced hearing of the suit filed by a chieftain of the APC, in Ekiti State, Mr. Michael Akinleye against the appointment of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as Deputy National Chairman (South) by the party’s NWC.

The suit, filed by one of the candidates for the seat and APC chairman in Ado Ekiti Local Government, Akinleye, who was contending the propriety of the action taken by the APC National Working Committee over the imposition of Ajimobi.

Joined in the suit with registration number FHC/AD/C8/8/2020, are APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole (1st respondent), National Working Committee (2nd), National Vice Chairman, South West (3rd), APC South West Zonal Caucus (4th), Ekiti State Chairman of APC (5th), Ekiti State Caucus of APC (6th), All Progressives Congress (7th) and Senator Abiola Ajimobi (8th).

The seat became vacant following the appointment of Otunba Niyi Adebayo as Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, which brought the feeling by Ekiti APC that Senator Gbenga Aluko should be allowed to fill the vacancy in respect of the party’s micro-zoning rather than moving it to Oyo State.

During yesterday’s proceedings, Oshiomhole, Ajimobi and other respondents, except 5th and 6th, were absent in court, but they were represented by their lawyer, Chief Tony Adeniyi.

In the originating summons filed by his lawyer, Taiwo Omidoyin, the applicant sought an interlocutory order stopping the party from either announcing or appointing Ajimobi pending the determination of the suit.

He urged the court to restrain the 8th respondent (Ajimobi) from parading himself as the Deputy National Chairman.

Akinleye urged the court to determine among other things whether his rights had not been abridged as an aspirant looking up to the election to elect the Deputy National Chairman before Ajimobi was suddenly imposed.

But in the preliminary objection filed by Adeniyi, who is representing all the respondents with the exemption of 5th and 6th, contended that the court lacks the jurisdiction to hear the matter and that the suit is dismissed on this premise.

The hearing of the preliminary objection could not be argued because the lawyer to the applicant said he had not been properly served to be able to respond appropriately.

Omidoyin argued that “I need some time to file a counter-affidavit to the Notice of Preliminary objection raised by the respondents.

“We are seeking time to react appropriately to all the issues raised therein.

“All we are praying for is time to react appropriately. The reason why we didn’t react to them was that we were not sure about who is representing the 5th and 6th respondents/defendants in the case and now that we have got the clarification, we can now respond.

“Another confusion is that Chief Adeniyi did not respond to our originating summons. We are confused about the cause, maybe it was an omission or whether he was not served,” he said.

Presiding judge, Justice U. N. Agoma in her brief ruling adjourned the case to March 23 for hearing of pending applications.

Non-NWC NEC members fault procedure

In another development, APC NEC members who are not members of the NWC have warned against what they described as an abuse of the party’s constitution and illegal conduct by party officers.

The group whose members are 47, specifically picked holes in the processes leading to the convening of the NEC meeting slated for Tuesday, arguing that the APC constitution has been subverted.

Chairman of the Non-NWC (NEC) Forum and a national ex-officio of the party for North-Central, Chief Nelson Alapa, in a statement urged party “leaders to desist from acts capable of destabilizing the party and derailing the administration of the APC-led government of President Buhari.”

He said: “We have watched keenly the recent crisis rocking the leadership of the party in the wake of series of court orders that threaten the unity of the party. Our forum calls on all warring factions to sheathe their swords and consider peace as the only viable option in resolving every internal party conflict while waiting for the outcome of the group’s position on the above subject matter.

“We have taken note of Article 25(b) 1 & 2 of the party constitution as the constitutional provision for summoning APC NEC meeting; hence we are against all manner of constitutional breaches in the process of initiating APC NEC meeting.

“Our group, the Non-NWC (NEC) Forum will meet soonest to take a constitutional stand on the prevailing crisis.

“We have observed that the situation is turning into a national embarrassment to the party and our Forum, numbering 47 members, will not compromise the interest of the party for any selfish ambition of any individual.”

Our powers to convene NEC meeting — Giadom

Acting National Secretary of the party, Chief Victor Giadom had on Sunday explained the rationale for convening the NEC meeting, predicating his stance on the same Article 25 of the APC Constitution.

Giadom had said: “Article 25 (B) (1) of our constitution is very clear and it says, ‘The National Executive Committee of our great party shall meet every quarter of a year.’ It is on record that the last National Executive Committee meeting was held on the 22 of November 2019 which is about four months to 17th of March fixed for the NEC meeting which itself is a breach of the party’s constitution.

“While Article 25 (B) (ii) provides that the National Working Committee of our great party may summon an emergency National Executive Committee meeting at any time provided at least seven days notice of the meeting is given to those entitled to attend, the Notice given on the March 6, 2020 is in strict compliance with the provisions of the Constitution.

“I urge members of the National Working Committee to attend the meeting slated for 17th day of March 2020 as it will serve as an avenue to find solutions to the present quagmire the party had found itself. The meeting will provide the way forward for the party, knowing that the National Executive Committee is the highest organ of the party after convention, as such, it cannot be shut out of its responsibilities as provided by the Constitution of our great Party.”

Earlier, on Saturday night, the party had disowned Chief Giadom in a statement jointly signed by its National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala Esq; its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu and Arc. Waziri Bulama whose appointment as acting national secretary has polarised the NWC.

The trio had said: “Victor Giadom is not vested with any constitutional powers to convene any meeting of the National Executive Committee. Neither has he been so directed by the National Chairman.

“The National Working Committee therefore disassociates itself from the said illegal and unauthorized Notice of Meeting of the National Executive Committee.

“Members of the National Executive Committee and the totality of the members of our great party are therefore requested to ignore the said Notice and/or invitation as a product of mischief that should not be given any probative value.”

Court restrains NWC from stopping March 17 meeting

However, Justice S. U. Bature of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court had on Wednesday granted leave to the NWC to hold the NEC meeting scheduled for March 17, 2020.

Justice Bature stopped Babatunde Ogala, Lanre Issa-Onilu, Waziri Bulama and the APC from interfering, disturbing or taking any steps or actions howsoever described towards disrupting the meeting of the National Executive Committee convened by the 4th defendant’s (APC) National Working Committee members scheduled for 17th March, 2020, or any subsequent date pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed.

The judge further compelled the 4th defendant to give effect to the resolution of the National Working Committee convening the National Executive Committee meeting of the 4th Defendant scheduled for 17th March, 2020 or any subsequent date pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed. He adjourned the case to March 20 for hearing of motion on notice.

Vanguard

