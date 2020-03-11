Photos Of Robots Spraying Disinfectant And Fighting Coronavirus In China
- 3 hours 1 minute ago
- 1
- 0
In China, robots are being used to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
In Wuhan, where the outbreak started, a robot spraying disinfectant moves through a residential area of the city
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 176