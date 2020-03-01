Home | News | General | IPPIS: ATBU ASUU joins two weeks strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State chapter, has joined the two weeks warning strike called by union across Nigerian public universities.

ASUU had, on Monday, began a two-week strike to press the Federal Government to implement its 2019 agreement and resolution.

The Union has been at loggerheads with the Federal Government over the introduction of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) since last year to ensure transparency in salary payment.

Speaking with journalists in Bauchi on Thursday, the Chairman of ATBU Chapter, Dr. Adamu Babayo, disclosed that they decided to join the strike as directed by the ASUU National Secretariat.

He said that after the National Executive Council meeting, which was held at the Enugu State University on Monday, the Union held its Congress on Tuesday and resolved to join the strike.

He said: “Yes, we have joined the strike. We are in full compliance with the resolutions of the NEC. We invited our members for a Congress on Tuesday. And the congress resolved to join the two weeks warning strike. This (Wednesday) morning, we inaugurated a monitoring team and it has started working on the campuses to ensure strict compliance by our members.

“Our members are fully agitated even from the mobilization we did in January, our members are seriously agitated over the issues and we have maximum support and ATBU is a strong branch when it comes to the struggle in the union. So, our members have complied and are fully motivated for that action.”

He said that no activities are going on in the school and even the Post graduate examinations that were going on had to be stopped because of the industrial actions.

He said the federal government is not sensitive to our memorandum of action it signed with the Union in February that they would fund Nigerian universities and talk to governors on proliferation of state Universities and mainstream their academic allowance.

